Panasonic outsources to Foxconn

Panasonic is said to outsource small production volumes for digital still cameras (DSC) to EMS-giant Foxconn in 2H/2011.

Panasonic - moving away from 100% inhouse production - has outsourced a small volume of its DSC orders to Foxconn Electronics (Hon Hai Precision Industry) for 2Q/2011, reports DigiTimes. It is suggested that Panasonic will continue and expand - during the next 2 years - their outsourcing to Taiwan-based manufacturers.