Motorola Photon 4G sports dual-core Nvidia Tegra 2

Mark July 31 in your calendars. And this time it is not about Apple. The Motorola Photon 4G, featuring a 1GHz dual-core processor, will ship.

Furthermore Sprint has released a specs list of the new smartphone. And to say the upcoming Android device will come loaded is an understatement:



- Android 2.3 Gingerbread

- Dual-core NVIDIA Tegra 2 processor with each core running at 1GHz and 1GB of RAM

- Large 4.3-inch touchscreen with qHD (Quarter High Definition) display

- Dual cameras – 8-megapixel, dual-LED flash camera with front-facing webcam and VGA front-facing camera for video chat

- 16GB of onboard memory, support for up to 32GB SD Card, for a total of up to 48GB

- full-size Wireless Keyboard