More information on Finmasi / Cofidur deal

FinMasi S.p.A. has bought 100% of the capital stock of company Techci Rhône-Alpes, located in Saint-Genix-sur-Guiers, from the France-based holding Cofidur located in Nogent-sur-Marne.

Founded in 1983, with a turnover of 13 million euro and 92 employees, Techci Rhône-Alpes is specialized in the production of printed circuit boards for the technological industry, in particular for aerospace, military and industrial applications.



Through this acquisition, Techci becomes part of Finmasi Group, to which also belongs the company Cistelaier SPA (17 million euro turnover and 135 employees). Cistelaier also produces a wide range of printed circuit boards for more than 25 years for various industry sectors, such as medical, railway, military and automotive. In particular, Cistelaier is specialized in the production of prototypes, of small and medium series, also in quick turn around.



"Through this acquisition, Finmasi Group, which since 1961 successfully operates in the steel service industry and in the production of sensors for industrial automation, reaching a consolidated turnover of about 150 million euro in 2010, intends to strengthen its presence in Europe in the printed circuit boards’ sector", says Marcello Masi, Presidente FinMasi S.p.A.