Axiom helps local college with test equipment

Newbridge-based contract electronics manufacturer, Axiom Manufacturing Services, has donated electronic testing equipment to a local college to help students get hands-on experience of life in the workplace.

Axiom has donated oscilloscopes, AC volt meters and signal generators to Coleg Morgannwg’s Technology Department at its Nantgarw campus, which will consequently ease the financial burden on the college’s budget. The donation will help Coleg Morgannwg’s electronic and electrical servicing and maintenance students gain practical use of the equipment they will come to use when they enter the industry.



Mel Jones, curriculum area manager at Coleg Morgannwg said: “We’re extremely grateful to Axiom for its generous donation. It’s invaluable for our college to engage with local businesses in any way we can. The donation will help encourage students to develop a wide range of learning skills while gaining valuable practical experience to prepare them for occupations within the industry.”



Further education colleges such as Coleg Morgannwg rely heavily on donations from commercial organisations for equipment to sustain courses and make them as close to real work experience as possible.



David Davies, managing director at Axiom Manufacturing Services, commented: “There is a current shortage of employees in manufacturing and as a big employer in the area we think it is important to try to close this skilled-labour gap by supporting our local college. We hope the donation of equipment to the college will help foster the next generation of high-tech manufacturers and engineers in the area.



“Our aim for the future is to build a strong relationship with the college with a view to potentially developing a graduate recruitment programme.”