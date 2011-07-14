Sony Ericsson rumoured to launch Qualcomm 'bad boy'

Sony Ericsson is rumored to launch a real 'bad boy' this year, the codenamed Sony Ericsson Duo. Why a bad boy you might ask? According to rumors it is the first dual core carrying Sony Ericsson's brand.

According to computer magazine Nordic Hardware, the new Sony Ericsson Duo is said to contain a Qualcomm MSM8260 (Snapdragon dual-core, Adreno 220 GPU). Although, the ST-Ericssons A9500 Nova (Cortex-A9 dual-core, Mali-400MP GPU) might also be a possibility.



The phone is also rumoured to have a 12 megapixel camera, 1,5 GB RAM and 8 GB of integrated memory. The screen could be as large as 4,5” with technology from Sonys BRAVIA. A rather hefty 2500 mAh battery is said to power this baby.



However, these are mere rumours! So take it for what it is until you see the actual phone.