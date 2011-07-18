iPad has no claim on originality

Apple's iPad was hailed as a revolutionary, extraordinarily, unbelievably .... well you get the picture. But – as Chipworks points out – it has no claim on being original.

© Chipworks

This knightly accolade has to be reserved for Moses and his 10 commandment tablets (as far as we know the original tablets) “Forgetting any comparison between Steve Jobs and Moses, the original tablet may have been a 'chisel once read many' type of thing”, writes Chipworks.Next comes the Etch-A-Sketch, another famous tablet and much more advanced than the aforementioned predecessor. Still rather mechanical, the gadget has many advantages. Most importantly – you can 'tear it down'.Next comes the – failed – Apple Newton (1987).But it was Bill Gates (go figure!) who introduced the first public prototype of a tablet PC.Many others have introduced tablets in recent years, such as Apple (iPad), Motorola (XOOM), RIM (Blackberry Playbook) or Samsung (Galaxy Tab). And you can certainly find ample information on how these tablets look from inside-out.Chipworks have compiled a comparison list of some of the silicon in recent tablets. Plus the etch-a-sketch of course. See below:-----