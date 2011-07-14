© Apple (iPad2)

Sweet deal for Apple in return for Exclusivity?

As said before, rumours relating to Apple's - still elusive - iPad3 are going rampant. Foxconn now seems to have 'dangled' a (proverbial) carrot in front of Apple to retain its status as exclusive iPad manufacturing partner.

Pegatron was said to be close to securing a manufacturing deal from Apple - upgrading the Taiwan-based manufacturer to second iPad supplier. (Pegatron is rumoured to have already secured manufacturing orders for the iPhone5). Argumentum e contrario: EMS-giant Foxconn would lose its stamp of exclusivity.



However, DigiTimes reports that Apple will retain Foxconn as sole supplier for the iPad.



As to the why and how; that would be anyone’s guess. SlashGear speculates on a sweet deal for Apple - lower costs when it comes to labour and components.