© Zollner Elektronik Electronics Production | July 14, 2011
Zollner: 25 years of partnership with ERSA
On April 6, 2011, the 25th anniversary of the partnership was celebrated under the motto “connections in soldering,” on the occasion of the delivery of the 20th ERSA selective soldering machine to Zollner.
Guests from ERSA GmbH – Mr. Krauss, Mr. Lauer, and Mr. Keller – were greeted by Zollner's CEO, Johann Weber. In his remarks Mr. Weber then recognized the fruitful collaboration between the two companies that has been enjoyed over the past 25 years.
The origins of selective soldering applications at Zollner go all the way back to 1985. It was at that time that the first selecting soldering machine, a ERSA EAS2000, was acquired. This type of machine is still being successfully utilized at Zollner today. With this manual method, the selective soldering process is implemented through the use of various masks.
[v. links] Hr. Lauer, Hr. Niklas [ET], Hr. Krauss, Hr. Weber, Hr. Hornauer [EI], Hr. Schwarz [ET1], Hr. Penzenstadler [ET1] und Hr. Hunger [ET1] / © Zollner Elektronik
With the new millennium, the use of automatic soldering technologies has become indispensable due to the lightning speed of innovation in the printed circuit board sector, due to the ever greater packing density of parts and increasing quality requirements.
To meet this technological challenge – i.e., a process-secure soldering action on complex boards – selective soldering systems were evaluated in 1999. In addition to a reliable process for wetting the soldering point, a solid soldering process entails the precise application of fluids, followed by an adjustable pre-heating action for mild heating and activation of the flux material. With the Versaflow, ERSA was able to optimally meet these and other requirements and thereby emerge as the winner in the evaluation. The first system was acquired just afterward in 2000.
Hr. Lauer, Hr. Niklas [ET], Hr. Krauss, Hr. Weber, Hr. Hornauer [EI], Hr. Schwarz [ET1], Hr. Penzenstadler [ET1] und Hr. Hunger [ET1] / © Zollner Elektronik
