Electronics Production | July 13, 2011
Two mobil phone brands could disappear in 2012
The handset manufacturers are fighting with beaks and claws to stay alive. Stock market analysis paper 24/7 Wall Street predicts that two brands could disappear during next year...
On a list of 10 brands that could disappear in 2012, we find companies in the film industry, Swedish car manufacturer Saab... and two mobile handset companies.
On place number 6 we have Sony Ericsson.
Sony and Ericsson established their joint venture in 2001. Days long gone, days without smartphones that is to say. The companies were going to 'combine Sony's abilities to make consumer products with Ericsson's knowledge of technology and infrastructure'. The project never soared to the heights intended. With the market changing to smartphones, Sony Ericsson fell behind.
The market share for 1Q/2011 was 1,9% and the company was outsold by newer players such as HTC.
Rumors suggest that Sony might be willing to take over the venture and re-brand the phones. They would also market it closely linked to Playstation 3 and VAIO, writes 24/7 Wall Street.
On place number 10 we find Nokia.
Percentage-wise, their market share may seem impressive. A whopping 25% market share 1Q/2011 is indeed a high number. But considering the fact that - only a year ago - market share stood at 31%, figures appear in different light.
The Finnish company is still struggling with its smartphone segment, its market share being largely derived from low-end phones.
Rumours talk of a possible acquisition from Microsoft (was rejected by Nokia's CEO Stephen Elop) or other companies, such as HTC, Samsung and LG Electronics.
