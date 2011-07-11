Magnitude 7.0 aftershock in Japan

The Northeast of Japan was hit by an earthquake of magnitude 7.0 yesterday (July 10, 2011).

The same region was hit by a massive quake in March 2011. However, no signs of further damage along the coast or to the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant, were reported.



A tsunami alert - that had been issued - was later lifted by Japan Meteorological Agency.