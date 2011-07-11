Electronics Production | July 11, 2011
Electrolux acquires Olympic Group
Electrolux signed a purchase agreement with Paradise Capital to acquire its 52% controlling interest in the Egyptian major appliances manufacturer, Olympic Group Financial Investment Company S.A.E (Olympic Group). Electrolux intends to acquire all the shares in Olympic Group through a Mandatory Tender Offer.
Electrolux will launch a Mandatory Tender Offer to purchase all the shares in Olympic Group at a price of 40.60 Egyptian pounds (EGP) per share and has signed an agreement with Paradise Capital to acquire its 52% controlling interest.
The Mandatory Tender Offer is expected to be finalized at the end of July beginning of August 2011 and the results for Olympic Group are expected to be consolidated in the Electrolux Group during the third quarter of 2011. The Olympic Group share is listed on the Egyptian Stock Exchange. The plan is to delist the company going forward.
Upon completion of the Mandatory Tender Offer, Electrolux has agreed to sell Olympic Group’s ownership in its two associated companies Namaa and B-Tech to Paradise Capital. Both companies are listed on the Egyptian Stock Exchange. The agreed value of the shares in these two companies totals approximately EGP 450 million (SEK 470m).
Based on the above transactions, the total equity value of Olympic Group’s operations excluding Namaa and B-Tech will be approximately EGP 2.0 billion (SEK 2.1bn). Olympic Group has a net debt including minority interests of approximately EGP 740 million (SEK 780m), which will be included in the transaction.
To continue to benefit from the expertise of Paradise Capital, Electrolux will enter into a seven-year management agreement to ensure continued technical and management support to Olympic Group against a yearly fee of 2.5% of Olympic Group’s net sales.
Olympic Group has 7,300 employees and manufactures washing machines, refrigerators, cookers and water heaters. In 2010, Olympic Group’s operations, excluding Namaa and B-Tech, had sales of approximately EGP 2.3 billion (SEK 2.5bn) and a recurring operating income of approximately EGP 265 million (SEK 280m), corresponding to a margin of 11%, and a net profit of approximately EGP 190 million (SEK 200m).
Olympic Group is a manufacturer of appliances in the Middle East with a volume market share in Egypt of approximately 30%. Electrolux and Olympic Group have developed a successful commercial partnership in the region over a period of almost 30 years, which today covers technology, supply of components, distribution and brand licensing.
The Mandatory Tender Offer is expected to be finalized at the end of July beginning of August 2011 and the results for Olympic Group are expected to be consolidated in the Electrolux Group during the third quarter of 2011. The Olympic Group share is listed on the Egyptian Stock Exchange. The plan is to delist the company going forward.
Upon completion of the Mandatory Tender Offer, Electrolux has agreed to sell Olympic Group’s ownership in its two associated companies Namaa and B-Tech to Paradise Capital. Both companies are listed on the Egyptian Stock Exchange. The agreed value of the shares in these two companies totals approximately EGP 450 million (SEK 470m).
Based on the above transactions, the total equity value of Olympic Group’s operations excluding Namaa and B-Tech will be approximately EGP 2.0 billion (SEK 2.1bn). Olympic Group has a net debt including minority interests of approximately EGP 740 million (SEK 780m), which will be included in the transaction.
To continue to benefit from the expertise of Paradise Capital, Electrolux will enter into a seven-year management agreement to ensure continued technical and management support to Olympic Group against a yearly fee of 2.5% of Olympic Group’s net sales.
Olympic Group has 7,300 employees and manufactures washing machines, refrigerators, cookers and water heaters. In 2010, Olympic Group’s operations, excluding Namaa and B-Tech, had sales of approximately EGP 2.3 billion (SEK 2.5bn) and a recurring operating income of approximately EGP 265 million (SEK 280m), corresponding to a margin of 11%, and a net profit of approximately EGP 190 million (SEK 200m).
Olympic Group is a manufacturer of appliances in the Middle East with a volume market share in Egypt of approximately 30%. Electrolux and Olympic Group have developed a successful commercial partnership in the region over a period of almost 30 years, which today covers technology, supply of components, distribution and brand licensing.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments