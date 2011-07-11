Opsun teams with Celestica

Opsun, a Canadian provider of rooftop mounting solutions and PV modules, has signed with EMS-provider Celestica to manufacture high-efficiency solar panels in Ontario (Canada).

"Opsun has been committed to developing and providing smart technology for our partners that maximizes ROI on every project. Choosing Celestica as the manufacturer allows us to integrate the high-efficiency solar panels in Ontario with Opsun’s cutting-edge racking, thus ensuring maximum power output and structural integrity at a competitive cost", says Raymond Gilbert, Chairman of Opsun.



The manufacturing and shipping of Opsun’s panels is underway.



The Ontario-made modules qualify for 15% domestic content under the province’s Feed-In Tariff program.