© HTC Electronics Production | July 11, 2011
HTC ThunderBolt gives insights on rumored LTE iPhone
If the rumors are true that the next-generation iPhone will support 4G long-term evolution (LTE), the new Apple smartphone likely will be significantly more expensive to make than the current iPhone4 model, writes IHS iSuppli.
The use of the 4G LTE wireless standard in the HTC ThunderBolt added USD 39.75 to the cost of the smartphone, representing a major contribution to the cellphone’s sizable bill of materials (BOM). In fact, at USD 262, the ThunderBolt carries the highest BOM cost of any smartphone IHS has ever torn down, rivaling the expense of media tablets.
The table presents the incremental cost that LTE adds to the HTC ThunderBolt’s BOM. / © IHS iSuppli
The code division multiple access (CDMA) version of the iPhone4, currently offered by Verizon, carried a BOM of USD 171.35, based on the IHS teardown from February. If Apple used the same first-generation LTE chips and baseband design as HTC did in the ThunderBolt, BOM of the CDMA iPhone4 will rise to USD 211.10, a 23.2% increase—not including any other changes to the design that could further raise the materials cost.
If Apple chooses to add LTE to its next-generation iPhone in 2011, it could use a Qualcomm Inc. chipset, and might also include separate baseband solutions to provide support for the CDMA2000-1x-EVDO and 3G high-speed downlink packet access (HSDPA) air standards, a similar design approach as the ThunderBolt, according to Dr. Jagdish Rebello, senior director and principal analyst, communications and consumer electronics, for IHS.
While expensive and complex, this approach would allow the next iPhone to run on Verizon’s LTE network as well as AT&T’s LTE network when available, while at the same time maintaining backward compatibility with the existing 3G networks of other operators.
However, recent comments from Apple indicate the company will not take the same design approach as HTC did.
“The first generation of LTE chipsets forced a lot of design compromises with the handset, and some of those we are just not willing to make,” said Peter Oppenheimer, Apple chief operating officer, speaking at the company’s April 2011 earnings call.
The remark, in addition to the IHS teardown findings, indicates that Apple may seek a more efficient semiconductor solution for adding LTE to the iPhone.
A more efficient solution for implementing LTE exists now than the approach taken in the ThunderBolt: Qualcomm at present is offering the SnapDragon MSM8960, a successor to the MSM8655 used in the ThunderBolt that combines LTE, EVDO and HSPA into a single chip. This new device not only eliminates the multiple baseband chipset approach employed by theThunderBolt, but also would reduce the size and cost of making an LTE-enabled iPhone5 compared to the ThunderBolt.
HTC did not use the new MSM8960 as it was not available when the company was planning the ThunderBolt.
However, even the new MSM8960 will require the addition of more components, including power amplifiers, radio frequency components and switches, noted Tina Teng, senior analyst, wireless communications, for IHS. With Apple expected to focus on a thinner form factor for the next iPhone, Apple may not choose to implement LTE in its product rollouts this year because of these additional components.
Qualcomm’s next-generation LTE solution is set to be introduced in 2012, which would allow Apple to produce an LTE-enabled iPhone at even lower costs. Apple is likely to be in a position to release this product in the second quarter of 2012.
The table presents the incremental cost that LTE adds to the HTC ThunderBolt’s BOM. / © IHS iSuppli
The code division multiple access (CDMA) version of the iPhone4, currently offered by Verizon, carried a BOM of USD 171.35, based on the IHS teardown from February. If Apple used the same first-generation LTE chips and baseband design as HTC did in the ThunderBolt, BOM of the CDMA iPhone4 will rise to USD 211.10, a 23.2% increase—not including any other changes to the design that could further raise the materials cost.
If Apple chooses to add LTE to its next-generation iPhone in 2011, it could use a Qualcomm Inc. chipset, and might also include separate baseband solutions to provide support for the CDMA2000-1x-EVDO and 3G high-speed downlink packet access (HSDPA) air standards, a similar design approach as the ThunderBolt, according to Dr. Jagdish Rebello, senior director and principal analyst, communications and consumer electronics, for IHS.
While expensive and complex, this approach would allow the next iPhone to run on Verizon’s LTE network as well as AT&T’s LTE network when available, while at the same time maintaining backward compatibility with the existing 3G networks of other operators.
However, recent comments from Apple indicate the company will not take the same design approach as HTC did.
“The first generation of LTE chipsets forced a lot of design compromises with the handset, and some of those we are just not willing to make,” said Peter Oppenheimer, Apple chief operating officer, speaking at the company’s April 2011 earnings call.
The remark, in addition to the IHS teardown findings, indicates that Apple may seek a more efficient semiconductor solution for adding LTE to the iPhone.
A more efficient solution for implementing LTE exists now than the approach taken in the ThunderBolt: Qualcomm at present is offering the SnapDragon MSM8960, a successor to the MSM8655 used in the ThunderBolt that combines LTE, EVDO and HSPA into a single chip. This new device not only eliminates the multiple baseband chipset approach employed by theThunderBolt, but also would reduce the size and cost of making an LTE-enabled iPhone5 compared to the ThunderBolt.
HTC did not use the new MSM8960 as it was not available when the company was planning the ThunderBolt.
However, even the new MSM8960 will require the addition of more components, including power amplifiers, radio frequency components and switches, noted Tina Teng, senior analyst, wireless communications, for IHS. With Apple expected to focus on a thinner form factor for the next iPhone, Apple may not choose to implement LTE in its product rollouts this year because of these additional components.
Qualcomm’s next-generation LTE solution is set to be introduced in 2012, which would allow Apple to produce an LTE-enabled iPhone at even lower costs. Apple is likely to be in a position to release this product in the second quarter of 2012.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments