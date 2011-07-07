Sanmina-SCI expands military manufacturing expertise

Sanmina-SCI has successfully achieved certification and qualification to Military Performance Specification MIL-PRF-31032 for the Owego (New York / USA) PCB manufacturing facility.

"Sanmina-SCI's understanding of the sensitive distinctions necessary to design and manufacture mission-critical military products has enabled us to create trusted partnerships with our defense and aerospace customers," said Steve Bruton, President & General Manager, Sanmina-SCI PCB Fabrication. "This latest accomplishment highlights the state-of-the-art quality systems in our Owego operations and enables us to ensure the highest standard of product reliability for our armed forces."



To be MIL-SPEC certified, products must be manufactured in the United States and pass a rigorous laboratory analysis. In addition to Owego, Sanmina-SCI's San Jose and Costa Mesa, California facilities are also MIL-PRF-31032 certified.