Printca upgrades plating facilities

Printca has signed a contract with Hong Kong based Process Automation Ltd. (PAL) for delivery of a tailor made state of the art plating line for the Printed Circuit Board (PCB) production facility in Aalborg.

The galvanic copper and tin/lead pattern plating line will improve the capability and capacity to match Printca’s ambition of development and growth in the coming years.



The plating installation is 19m long and includes PAL patented floating shields with push rod receivers and guides in plating stages for optimum copper distribution and vibration frames for all process stations with electrical vibration motor. This will improve the capability of handling high aspect ratio plated through holes, with very high process safety, quality and reliability of finished product.



The line is designed with a very flexible control system which is enabling Printca to gain improved production flow, and reduced cycle time, especially for complex PCB’s with sequential lamination cycles. These will have a number of blind and buried copper plated via holes and are used for efficient routing and connectivity in High Density Interconnect (HDI) PCB constructions.



The new plating line will approximately double the capacity, which will enable Printca to handle more volume oriented projects and match the ambitions of growth. Furthermore the line will improve the possibility for utilize bigger production panels, and thereby better match best capacity set-up for the of the production setup.



The installation of the plating line is a part of a major investment plan for the coming years. Later this year, installation of further equipment will back up an ambitious plan for Printca to offer new product technologies for all our customers, as well as a number of new ESA qualifications for the Space market, Printca CEO Git Becker explains.