Flextronics ramps up in Malaysia

EMS-provider Flextronics is to expand its solar panel assembly activities in Johor. The ramp up is attributed to a subcontracting deal from a new customer, .

Flextronics Technology Malaysia Sdn Bhd's plant manager, Ng Wee Thong told local media that the partnership with MEMC Electronic Materials is to increase the facilities current annual output of 500MW to 1.2 gigawatt by the end of 2012. New customers will also benefit from the expansion



Furthermore, Flextronics is also looking to increase staff numbers for its clean-tech site - both production workers and engineers - in Johor to 2'000 by the end of 2011.



Flextronics and MEMC signed a manufacturing contract for the EMS-providers Newmarket Ontario facility (Canada). This was later expanded to also include production in Malaysia.