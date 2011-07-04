SAE Magnetics invests in Aeroflex PXI 3000 Series

SAE Magnetics (H.K.) Ltd. has commissioned Aeroflex Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Aeroflex Holding Corp, a production line based on the PXI 3000 Series multi-technology test platform.

SAE Magnetics is part of TDK Corporation and is a supplier of both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi system-in-package (SiP) devices to international Tier 1 mobile phone manufacturers.



“We chose the Aeroflex PXI 3000 Series because it provides all the measurement capability we need in a single multi-technology box, and it is both faster and more highly integrated than other test solutions we evaluated,” commented Michael Yang, director of engineering for SAE Magnetics. “Not only are we seeing immediate results in terms of greater throughput and higher customer yields, but the modular nature of the PXI system also means that it can be readily upgraded to meet our future production test needs.”



“SAE Magnetics needed a test system that could characterize both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi radios on the same platform,” added C H Leung, business development manager for PXI with Aeroflex Test Solutions in the Asia Pacific region. “The high level of applications support that we have been able to offer SAE, and our ability to respond in a rapid and flexible manner to their needs, has also been a key factor in their decision to install Aeroflex equipment.”