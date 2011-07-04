© tbp

tbp invests in DEK equipment

tbp electronics has purchased three DEK Horizon 03iX screen printing platforms to drive progressive manufacturing processes for high-end customers.

When asked what made DEK stand out from other competitors, Ton Plooy, CEO of tbp electronics, explained: “One of the main reasons we chose DEK’s Horizon 03iX over other screen printing manufacturers was because of the GUI (Graphical User Interface) function available on DEK platforms. We feel it is important for the software on our screen printers to guide users to maximize productivity while they are programming or carrying out normal operations and DEK’s Instinctiv V9 advanced machine user interface does this perfectly. We also have several screen printers and needed them all to be equipped with the same software platform. Our previous printing platforms were all from the same vendor but had different software, so when products were allocated to specified lines they could not be easily transferred. Therefore, having a shared program database was essential and DEK was able to provide us with this. Our experience with DEK printers has been excellent so far and the results we have seen have exceeded our expectations.”