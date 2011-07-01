© Molex Electronics Production | July 01, 2011
Molex Antenna BU joins forces with Aalborg University
Aalborg University and antenna experts from Molex are conducting measurements in dense environments to ensure realistic results.
“We are trying to see how much more we can get out of the next-generation mobile phones when we have several antennas in them. The location has a great influence on the performance and the most difficult scenario is indoors in the city with tall buildings around. So we tested those specific environments,” says Professor Gert Frølund Pedersen from Aalborg University’s Department of Electronic Systems.
As a collaboration between Aalborg University and the Molex antenna research department located in Nørresundby, Denmark, the ongoing measurement campaign previously focused on outdoor reception on the streets of Aalborg. Testing in the antenna radio anechoic lab is suitable for some types of applications, but the 4G technology has to function in a different and tough reality. The measurements conducted in the city are an opportunity to test prototypes and measurement equipment in real-life environments.
“If you just take measurements in a lab you get misleading results. We know these devices have to be used in the real world, so we need to include all factors that affect this type of radio signal. With the next generation 4G and LTE systems, the influence of the radio propagation environment has an enormous impact on the performance you experience as a user of the product,” explains Morten Christensen, RF Research Manager, Molex.
The measurements being taken are some of the first in the world without traditional cables connected to the prototype phones. The challenge in using a copper coaxial cable is that it acts as an extra-long antenna. This can yield unrealistically good reception and thus impair measurement quality. Aalborg University and Molex have developed a solution using fibre optics instead, thereby eliminating an important source of error.
Results of the research are part of the four-year CAMMP project (Converged Advanced Mobile Media Platforms) with support from the Danish National Advanced Technology Foundation. The program has a total budget of DKK 42.5 million and is focused on the convergence of the Internet, digital television, radio and mobile communications.
“We have produced several terabytes of data that have to be analysed, but we expect to have some conclusions during the next three months,” adds Morten Christensen.
The measurements generate an enormous amount of data that must be handled before the researchers and developers can judge the quality of the different types of antenna designs in the tested prototypes. Then it is up to the IT and mobile industry to determine how quickly the results will benefit consumers. There may be devices on the market utilising the Aalborg test results within a year.
“These are antennas that are expected to be in new devices that are already in the design phase. We are testing which of these are the best. The cycle is somewhat shorter now that we are beginning to see the standard for the new 4G system, so it may be only six months,” estimates Gert Frølund Pedersen.
As a collaboration between Aalborg University and the Molex antenna research department located in Nørresundby, Denmark, the ongoing measurement campaign previously focused on outdoor reception on the streets of Aalborg. Testing in the antenna radio anechoic lab is suitable for some types of applications, but the 4G technology has to function in a different and tough reality. The measurements conducted in the city are an opportunity to test prototypes and measurement equipment in real-life environments.
“If you just take measurements in a lab you get misleading results. We know these devices have to be used in the real world, so we need to include all factors that affect this type of radio signal. With the next generation 4G and LTE systems, the influence of the radio propagation environment has an enormous impact on the performance you experience as a user of the product,” explains Morten Christensen, RF Research Manager, Molex.
The measurements being taken are some of the first in the world without traditional cables connected to the prototype phones. The challenge in using a copper coaxial cable is that it acts as an extra-long antenna. This can yield unrealistically good reception and thus impair measurement quality. Aalborg University and Molex have developed a solution using fibre optics instead, thereby eliminating an important source of error.
Results of the research are part of the four-year CAMMP project (Converged Advanced Mobile Media Platforms) with support from the Danish National Advanced Technology Foundation. The program has a total budget of DKK 42.5 million and is focused on the convergence of the Internet, digital television, radio and mobile communications.
“We have produced several terabytes of data that have to be analysed, but we expect to have some conclusions during the next three months,” adds Morten Christensen.
The measurements generate an enormous amount of data that must be handled before the researchers and developers can judge the quality of the different types of antenna designs in the tested prototypes. Then it is up to the IT and mobile industry to determine how quickly the results will benefit consumers. There may be devices on the market utilising the Aalborg test results within a year.
“These are antennas that are expected to be in new devices that are already in the design phase. We are testing which of these are the best. The cycle is somewhat shorter now that we are beginning to see the standard for the new 4G system, so it may be only six months,” estimates Gert Frølund Pedersen.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments