© Rimaster Electronics Production | July 01, 2011
Rimaster recruits in Sweden and China
Rimaster AB continues to grow. The group has been - following the financial crisis - not only recover, but also achieved a real growth in both volume and profitability.
It is mainly the investment in the European market, which yielded results and Rimesters new office in Belgium, generates a steady growth.
With expanded production facilities - in particular China, where the workforce has tripled since last summer from about 25 to more than 80 - Rimaster is well positioned. In Sweden, the company is looking to hire more electronics engineers.
– This year, we expect to reach a turnover of approx. 430 MSEK (45 MEUR), an increase of 30% compared to the same period last year, and this comes with a good profitability, says Jan-Olof Andersson, President and CEO of Rimaster AB.
– Our expanded focus on the European market is part of the work on a new organization, which we launched during the crisis in 2009-10. Still, we have a stable domestic market, that yet has not been fully developed, but long-term, it is in rest of Europe and Asia we see our coming growth areas. That is where I see that our volume expansion will be, while we in Sweden will focus more on complex systems and engineering solutions, Jan-Olof Andersson summarizes.
– At Rimaster, we work with three basic key words: "Simplicity," "Proximity" and "Global". These are for real, meaning that anything we do when serving our customers must refer to at least one of these words. We wish to see them as ”extracted concepts” that permeate all our business nowadays. As we now have the opportunity to offer our global customers development and production in Sweden as well as in Poland and China, the customer can always get the right product at the right volume and to the right price, without leaving the "house”. This is the strength of Rimaster’s business concept, says Tomas Stålnert, VP Operations of Rimaster AB.
