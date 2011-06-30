© Cicor

Cicor secures major Medical Technology contract

The Cicor Electronic Solutions Division of Cicor Group has been awarded a major contract to manufacture the electronic module installed in the latest generation of a medical device.

The order volume is roughly EUR 6.7 million. Current orders on hand, revenue and earnings figures for the Group are, as expected, up on the previous year. However, exchange rate fluctuations will impact on profitability in the first half-year.



In winning this latest contract, Cicor’s Electronic Solutions Division will be responsible for the entire process of industrialisation, manufacture and after-sales service.