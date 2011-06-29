Basingstoke may lose ST-Ericsson R&D base

ST Ericsson is to close down its base in Basingstoke (UK). The centre currently employs around 140, which now face redundancies.

As previously announced, ST Ericsson - a joint venture of Ericsson and STMicroelectronics - is to cut 500 jobs globally. The two other offices in the UK - based in Bristol and Daventry - will not be affected, reports the Basingstoke Gazette.