Electronics Production | June 29, 2011
Incap opens office in Hong Kong
Finland-based Incap is enhancing its materials management further by establishing an office for sourcing and procurement in Hong Kong.
The local company, Incap Hong Kong Limited, will start operating in the beginning of August, when the Group's Director, Sourcing and materials, will move to Hong Kong.
Materials account for a significant share of Incap's revenue. Consequently, sourcing efficiency and material prices have a major impact on the company's profitability and competitiveness. Today Incap already buys steel, cables, PCBs and components directly from Asian suppliers and indirectly through different importers and distributors of components. With the new company in Hong Kong Incap is better able to tender the traditional supply channels especially in electronical components.
The cooperation with the sourcing partner based in Suzhou, China, and in Hong Kong will continue. At the moment, the partner has five employees designated to handle sourcing for Incap.
Besides developing sourcing and procurement Incap also enhances its materials management related to purchases and inventories. The target is to increase the inventory turnover rate and thereby to free working capital and improve the profitability. The resources will be increased as well and BBA Ossi Kinnunen is appointed a new sourcing manager for electronics as from 5 July.
Ossi Kinnunen has served both OEM and contract manufacturers and has more than 25 years of experience in sourcing and procurement of electronical components. His competence and solid experience will benefit particularly Incap's factories in India and Estonia.
