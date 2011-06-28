© Brammo

Flextronics manufactures Brammo in Hungary

Production of Brammo's motorcycles is now under way at the Flextronics production facility in Sárvár, Hungary.

The Brammo production facility in Sárvár is almost certainly the most advanced electric motorcycle assembly line in the world and it sets new standards for quality and efficiency. Brammo’s focus on designing for commercialization and quality ensures that its award-winning motorcycles are extremely reliable and can be serviced quickly and easily by skilled motorcycle technicians.



Brian Wismann, Director of Product Development at Brammo Inc., said; “After 8 months of solid, concerted effort on both sides we have reached this milestone, and I couldn’t be more proud of the team. We have been extremely impressed with how much Flextronics brings to the table in the way of manufacturing and quality processes owing to their vast experience as a Tier 1 automotive supplier and contract manufacturer. This partnership gives Brammo the ability to scale production and access global markets and the benefit of strengthening its reputation as the builder of the world’s finest electric motorcycles.”