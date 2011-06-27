Franz Rutzer to leave Cicor

Headquartered in Boudry, Switzerland, Cicor has announced the departure of Franz Rutzer, CFO and a member of Group Management at the end of August 2011. Franz Rutzer is leaving the Group to pursue a new challenge outside the company.

Franz Rutzer joined Cicor as its Chief Financial Officer in 2006. Alongside his responsibility for overseeing the Group's financial affairs, as a member of Group Management he contributed to the sustainable development of the company and to the adaption of the Group to the changing needs of the marketplace. The Board of Directors and Group Management thank Franz Rutzer for his tremendous contribution to the Cicor Group and wish him every success going forward.



Franz Rutzer will be leaving the company at the end of August following publication of the half-year results on 22 August 2011. Cicor has immediately initiated proceedings to appoint a suitable successor. The company will make an announcement to this effect in due course.