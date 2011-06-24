Asustek up in non-Apple table-PC-lead

Asustek is becoming quite a large player in the tablet PC market (non-Apple). The company is closing in on half a million units (400'000 first half of 2011). The companyaims at shipping two million Eee Pad tablet PCs this year.

One of the reasons why Asustek has been so successful is the low price. At 399 USD it is considered quite cheap.



Another interesting approach is that the 399 price tag is almost what the device costs to manufacture. The profit comes mainly from the high-margin docking station/keyboard which is usually bought along with the pad.



The company is also preparing for the next generation of the Eee Pad Transformer which will feature Nvidia Tegra 3 (quad-core!) and the new Google OS, writes DigiTimes.