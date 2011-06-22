© ASM Assembly Systems

Flextronics visit at Siplace Headquarters in Munich

More than 20 participants from 11 different Flextronics locations were guests at ASM Assembly Systems Headquarters in Munich from 17th to 18th May 2011.

The new ASM Assembly Systems organization (formerly Siemens Electronics Assembly Systems) was introduced to Flextronics, underscoring the commitment by the Siplace Team to continued innovations. The latest technological developments were discussed and how they relate to Flextronics.



The overall impression was very positive and the overall feedback summarized in: "Very valuable. We should make this an annual event. Not only did I learn a lot about Siplace, I also had the opportunity to spend time with my Flextronics colleagues from other locations, exchange experiences, share knowledge and have in-depth technical discussions."



The customers were presented many presentations about the current and future roadmap: ranging from an overview of the Siplace SX and the Siplace set-up concepts to Siplace software and service offerings. A tour of the Siplace factory and hands-on sessions in the demo lab complemented the whole program.



The specialists from Flextronics were interested in everything what Siplace offers in the future, and thought the Siplace SX, also with the new SMART GUI and its video assist functionality, to be the right machine also for them. On top of that, they especially wanted to go into depth with services and topics like Random Setup and how to minimize production downtime.



Especially positive was noted, that Günter Lauber spent a lot of time with the Siplace guests to discuss their particular requirements. Günter Lauber summarized the event: "This kind of feed-back is extremely valuable for us to ensure that we meet our customers’ expectations and requirements, and to help us in our continued innovation process."