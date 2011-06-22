Specific portfolio of technologies for each AT&S site

© AT&S

AT&S has three sites in Austria (Leoben, Fehring and Klagenfurt) and three in Asia (Shanghai in China; Nanjangud in India; and Ansan in Korea). Each of the plants concentrates on a specific portfolio of technologies.

The Austrian plants are geared to the European market and also, increasingly, to the American one. Typical for Europe are short lead times, spe-cial applications and a greater emphasis on suppliers' closeness to customers.The facilities in India also focus on serving the European market and specialise in medium-sized series production of double-sided and multilayer PCBs.The plant in Korea, acquired in 2006, manufactures flexible circuit boards for the European market, as well as for customers of the Mobile Devices business.Shanghai – the largest plant in the AT&S Group – concentrates on producing long runs using HDI technology, but is also increasingly specialising in applications for the automotive and computer industries.AT&S has three core printed circuit board businesses:and(PCBs for mobile telephones, digital cameras, portable music players, etc.) is the company's largest business, and contributes 55.6% of total revenue. AT&S is a supplier to eight of the ten largest mobile phone manufacturers.accounts for 12.5% of revenues; its customer base includes all of the major automotive component suppliers in Europe.contributes 31.4% of revenues; it is geared towards the European market, and has over 500 customers.