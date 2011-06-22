© AT&S PCB | June 22, 2011
Specific portfolio of technologies for each AT&S site
AT&S has three sites in Austria (Leoben, Fehring and Klagenfurt) and three in Asia (Shanghai in China; Nanjangud in India; and Ansan in Korea). Each of the plants concentrates on a specific portfolio of technologies.
The Austrian plants are geared to the European market and also, increasingly, to the American one. Typical for Europe are short lead times, spe-cial applications and a greater emphasis on suppliers’ closeness to customers.
The facilities in India also focus on serving the European market and specialise in medium-sized series production of double-sided and multilayer PCBs.
The plant in Korea, acquired in 2006, manufactures flexible circuit boards for the European market, as well as for customers of the Mobile Devices business.
Shanghai – the largest plant in the AT&S Group – concentrates on producing long runs using HDI technology, but is also increasingly specialising in applications for the automotive and computer industries.
AT&S has three core printed circuit board businesses: Mobile Devices, Automotive Solutions and Industrial Services.
Mobile Devices (PCBs for mobile telephones, digital cameras, portable music players, etc.) is the company's largest business, and contributes 55.6% of total revenue. AT&S is a supplier to eight of the ten largest mobile phone manufacturers.
Automotive Solutions accounts for 12.5% of revenues; its customer base includes all of the major automotive component suppliers in Europe.
Industrial Services contributes 31.4% of revenues; it is geared towards the European market, and has over 500 customers.
-----
All graphs © AT&S
The facilities in India also focus on serving the European market and specialise in medium-sized series production of double-sided and multilayer PCBs.
The plant in Korea, acquired in 2006, manufactures flexible circuit boards for the European market, as well as for customers of the Mobile Devices business.
Shanghai – the largest plant in the AT&S Group – concentrates on producing long runs using HDI technology, but is also increasingly specialising in applications for the automotive and computer industries.
AT&S has three core printed circuit board businesses: Mobile Devices, Automotive Solutions and Industrial Services.
Mobile Devices (PCBs for mobile telephones, digital cameras, portable music players, etc.) is the company's largest business, and contributes 55.6% of total revenue. AT&S is a supplier to eight of the ten largest mobile phone manufacturers.
Automotive Solutions accounts for 12.5% of revenues; its customer base includes all of the major automotive component suppliers in Europe.
Industrial Services contributes 31.4% of revenues; it is geared towards the European market, and has over 500 customers.
-----
All graphs © AT&S
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments