PSA to open PCB production in China

The PSA business group is said to open a PCB production base in western China. Production is said to start in stages - beginning in June / July 2011 through to the end of 2012.

The new manufacturing hub - based in Chongqing City - is said to come with an investment of USD 600-800 million over the next 5 years, reports DigiTimes. The investment project is to supply PCBs PC manufacturers located in the Chongqing area, such as Foxconn, Quanta Computer and Inventec.



PSA will initially invest USD 92 million (USD 49 million from member company Global Brands Manufacture / USD 30 miillion from Walsin Technology / USD 7 million from Prosperity Dielectrics / USD 6 million from HannStar Board).