© Incap Electronics Production | June 21, 2011
Change of CFO at Incap
BBA, EMBA Kirsti Parvi (52) has been appointed Chief Financial Officer of Incap Group and a member of the Group management team as from 1 July 2011.
Kirsti Parvi has come to Incap in August 2007 to act as CFO of Incap's Indian subsidiary Incap CMS Pvt. Ltd. Kirsti Parvi's location in her new position as Incap Group's CFO continues to be Bangalore and she will also in future act as CFO of the Indian subsidiary. Before joining Incap Kirsti Parvi has worked among others in different subsidiaries of Kemira in Moscow and Jordan.
Sami Mykkänen, President and CEO of Incap: "Appointment of Kirsti Parvi supports the internationalisation of Incap and connects the Indian subsidiary closer to the Group. Kirsti has been successful in her duties in Indian reporting and financial management as well as financing and I am happy that she now is taking over the responsibility of the Group's financial management."
Incap's present CFO Eeva Vaajoensuu will be taking up a position in another company and stays with Incap until the end of July. Sami Mykkänen, President and CEO: "I want to thank Eeva for her achievements especially in the financing management in a challenging situation and wish her every success in her future responsibilities."
Sami Mykkänen, President and CEO of Incap: "Appointment of Kirsti Parvi supports the internationalisation of Incap and connects the Indian subsidiary closer to the Group. Kirsti has been successful in her duties in Indian reporting and financial management as well as financing and I am happy that she now is taking over the responsibility of the Group's financial management."
Incap's present CFO Eeva Vaajoensuu will be taking up a position in another company and stays with Incap until the end of July. Sami Mykkänen, President and CEO: "I want to thank Eeva for her achievements especially in the financing management in a challenging situation and wish her every success in her future responsibilities."
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments