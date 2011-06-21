© Incap

Change of CFO at Incap

BBA, EMBA Kirsti Parvi (52) has been appointed Chief Financial Officer of Incap Group and a member of the Group management team as from 1 July 2011.

Kirsti Parvi has come to Incap in August 2007 to act as CFO of Incap's Indian subsidiary Incap CMS Pvt. Ltd. Kirsti Parvi's location in her new position as Incap Group's CFO continues to be Bangalore and she will also in future act as CFO of the Indian subsidiary. Before joining Incap Kirsti Parvi has worked among others in different subsidiaries of Kemira in Moscow and Jordan.



Sami Mykkänen, President and CEO of Incap: "Appointment of Kirsti Parvi supports the internationalisation of Incap and connects the Indian subsidiary closer to the Group. Kirsti has been successful in her duties in Indian reporting and financial management as well as financing and I am happy that she now is taking over the responsibility of the Group's financial management."



Incap's present CFO Eeva Vaajoensuu will be taking up a position in another company and stays with Incap until the end of July. Sami Mykkänen, President and CEO: "I want to thank Eeva for her achievements especially in the financing management in a challenging situation and wish her every success in her future responsibilities."