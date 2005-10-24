Electronics Production | October 24, 2005
Sanmina COO to quit
Sanmina-SCI Corporation today announced that Randy Furr, its President and Chief Operating Officer and a member of the Company's Board of Directors, is leaving the company for personal and family reasons that require his immediate attention.
Mr. Furr has served as the Company's President and COO since March 1996, and joined the company as Chief Financial Officer in August 1992. Mr. Furr will also resign as a member of Sanmina-SCI's board of directors. Mr. Furr stated “I would like to personally thank the Sanmina-SCI employees and industry friends for their years of support in helping the Company grow from approximately $60 million annually to a $12 billion leader in the EMS industry. I am a firm believer in the EMS industry and Sanmina-SCI, and believe the company is well positioned for the future.” Mr. Furr continued, “The decision to leave the company at this time was a difficult one to make, but due to my personal circumstances, it is more important for me to focus my attention on my family.”
“Over the past 13 years, Randy has made a tremendous contribution to the evolution of Sanmina-
SCI,” said Jure Sola, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board. “He has been an asset
to the company throughout his career. While we will miss him, we understand his reason for
resigning and wish him and his family the very best. “Randy and I shared the responsibility of the day-to-day management of the company and I will continue to assume these responsibilities while some of Randy's other duties will be distributed among other senior staff members.
“I want to assure our investors, customers and employees that we are committed to our customerfocused strategy. We believe that Sanmina-SCI is well positioned for the future.”
Separately, the Company also announced that, although the year-end audit of the Company's
financial statements is still in the process of being completed, based on preliminary results the
Company believed that revenues for its fourth quarter ended October 2, 2005 would be near the
high-end of the $2.65 to $2.8 billion guidance range initially announced in the Company's press
release dated July 26, 2005. The Company's financial results for the full year and fourth quarter
of fiscal 2005 will be announced at the close of market November 3, 2005.
“Over the past 13 years, Randy has made a tremendous contribution to the evolution of Sanmina-
SCI,” said Jure Sola, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board. “He has been an asset
to the company throughout his career. While we will miss him, we understand his reason for
resigning and wish him and his family the very best. “Randy and I shared the responsibility of the day-to-day management of the company and I will continue to assume these responsibilities while some of Randy's other duties will be distributed among other senior staff members.
“I want to assure our investors, customers and employees that we are committed to our customerfocused strategy. We believe that Sanmina-SCI is well positioned for the future.”
Separately, the Company also announced that, although the year-end audit of the Company's
financial statements is still in the process of being completed, based on preliminary results the
Company believed that revenues for its fourth quarter ended October 2, 2005 would be near the
high-end of the $2.65 to $2.8 billion guidance range initially announced in the Company's press
release dated July 26, 2005. The Company's financial results for the full year and fourth quarter
of fiscal 2005 will be announced at the close of market November 3, 2005.
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments