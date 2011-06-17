IAR Systems and Qualcomm Atheros in new embedded project

IAR Systems, based in Uppsala, Sweden, teams up with Qualcomm Atheros in Bringing to Market the Industry’s First Wi-Fi System-in-Package Development System.

IAR Systems® today announced its collaboration with Qualcomm Atheros on its new AR4100 solution, a highly integrated, Wi-Fi system-in-package (SIP) for microcontroller based design. The new module is based on Qualcomm Atheros’ industry-leading 802.11b/g/n single-stream Wi-Fi Align® technology, enabling long range transmission while minimizing energy consumption.



“We are pleased to be working closely with Qualcomm Atheros in providing our development tools for the AR4100,” said Thomas Winkler, Director European Sales at IAR Systems. “The AR4100 Wi-Fi solution target market is an area that IAR Systems has a key presence in and we look forward to supporting our mutual customers.”