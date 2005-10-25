ZTE selects Agere

China's Telecom Equipment Leader, ZTE Corporation, Selects Agere Systems' Network Processors for Use in Next-Generation DSL Platforms.

China's largest listed telecom equipment manufacturer* has selected the Agere Systems APP300 network processor-based family of product offerings for its widely adopted Internet Protocol Digital Subscriber Line Access Multiplexer (DSLAM) platforms.



ZTE Corporation will use Agere's TrueAdvantage(TM) Converged Access Solutions in ZTE's DSL access platforms. These Agere solutions feature the APP300 (Advanced PayloadPlusR) series of network processors, software, reference designs, software tools and development platforms.



The APP300 makes it possible for companies such as ZTE to offer feature-rich services such as high definition Internet Protocol Television and Voice Over Internet Protocol, while providing a platform solution that satisfies the stringent price requirements for the Chinese market.



"ZTE needed to choose a proven network processor platform that offers a flexible, reusable and easily programmable architecture to satisfy the diverse and evolving broadband access market needs," said Maoping He, chief engineer of ZTE's broadband access product. "Agere's APP300 family will allow ZTE to meet challenging cost-per-port targets we are facing while also delivering high-performance solutions that span a wide range of channel capacities and speeds."



"ZTE is a leader in China's telecommunications equipment market, and provides a broad portfolio of telecommunications equipment," said Mark Cieri, director of business development for Agere's Telecom Division. "This business relationship encompasses a wide array of opportunities for Agere and we look forward to supporting ZTE's vision of continued leadership in China, as well as accelerating its growth in the international markets. This ZTE design win is another major milestone for Agere in the broadband access market."