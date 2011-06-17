Würth Hungary 5% up in revenues

The Hungarian unit of the German assembly product company Würth presents revenues of HUF 5,6 billion in 2010.

That is 5% up from previous years according to Budapest Business Journal.

The target for this years is a 15% increase in turnover. And at this moment, chances are they might just make it.



One factor contributing to the current growth is the 10% rise in the number of sales staff and the opening of new sales points, said managing director Márk Hámori according to Budapest Business Journal.