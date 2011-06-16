© SRI (For illustration purposes only!)

Top10 EMS in Industrial Electronics

That Taiwan-based EMS-provider Foxconn is ahead of the pack - well everybody knows that right now. But what about looking at the Industrial Electronics (IE) segment only? The picture looks quite different, in fact. (the list os for 2010.)

Updated; June 16, 2011 9:59 AM

While the majority of the Top10 companies within the IE segment is non-European based, Zollner, Enics and Neways made it on the list. More interesting (although not too surprising), Foxconn is not on the list.



1. Flextronics - (Singapore)

2. Jabil - St. Petersburg (USA)

3. Benchmark - Angleton (USA)

4. Zollner - Zandt (Germany)

5. Enics - Zürich (Switzerland)

6. Plexus - Neenah (USA)

7. Venture - (Singapore)

8. Vtech Communications - (Hong Kong)

9. Sanmina-SCI - San Jose (USA)

10. Neways - Son (The Netherlands)



However, more European companies can be found in the Top30:



12. Asteel-Flash (France)

16. Partnertech (Sweden)

18. Scanfil (Finland)

21. Éolane (France)

22. Videoton (Hungary)

29. SRI (Germany)