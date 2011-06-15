Electronics Production | June 15, 2011
Freescale & BMW cooperate on 360° parking assist systems
"This newest MCU in our Qorivva 32-bit MCU portfolio will help the auto industry bring 360° parking assist systems to more of the mainstream market", said Ray Cornyn, director of Freescale's automotive MCU business.
The Qorivva MPC5604E 32-bit MCU transmits high-resolution compressed video data over Fast Ethernet for a 360° view around the vehicle to help make parking simpler and safer. Typically for transmission of video, a vehicle needs four or five low-voltage differential signaling cables at a cost of roughly USD 10 per cable. By compressing and transmitting the video signals via Ethernet, it eliminates the need for cables and saves on the bill of materials.
By using Ethernet two-wire networks, automakers can reduce material expenses and lower weight while improving performance. The adoption of Ethernet is an important step in the migration from a closed application to an open and scalable driver assistance network in which several systems can easily access information from a sensor.
"Freescale is committed to providing embedded processing solutions that help automakers reduce their costs and proliferate advanced safety features for consumers," said Ray Cornyn, director of Freescale's automotive MCU business. "This newest MCU in our Qorivva 32-bit MCU portfolio will help the auto industry bring 360° parking assist systems to more of the mainstream market."
The Freescale Qorivva 32-bit MCU sits next to multiple cameras placed around a vehicle, allowing direct interface to a complementary metal-oxide semiconductor (CMOS) image sensor. Once video images are captured, the video data is compressed using lowest latency motion JPEG compression and then ultimately sent over the 2-wire Ethernet cable. Hardware-assisted AVB compliant time-stamping helps to ensure accurate real-time communication, as well as synchronization of the camera exposure.
"Freescale and BMW have cooperated on the definition of several generations of MCUs targeted at automotive networking," said Thomas Koenigseder, senior systems architect, Networks at BMW. "The MPC5604E is the outcome of the latest cooperation between the two companies and will help establish Ethernet as a dependable long-term solution for broadcast of video and other forms of data around the automobile."
By using Ethernet two-wire networks, automakers can reduce material expenses and lower weight while improving performance. The adoption of Ethernet is an important step in the migration from a closed application to an open and scalable driver assistance network in which several systems can easily access information from a sensor.
"Freescale is committed to providing embedded processing solutions that help automakers reduce their costs and proliferate advanced safety features for consumers," said Ray Cornyn, director of Freescale's automotive MCU business. "This newest MCU in our Qorivva 32-bit MCU portfolio will help the auto industry bring 360° parking assist systems to more of the mainstream market."
The Freescale Qorivva 32-bit MCU sits next to multiple cameras placed around a vehicle, allowing direct interface to a complementary metal-oxide semiconductor (CMOS) image sensor. Once video images are captured, the video data is compressed using lowest latency motion JPEG compression and then ultimately sent over the 2-wire Ethernet cable. Hardware-assisted AVB compliant time-stamping helps to ensure accurate real-time communication, as well as synchronization of the camera exposure.
"Freescale and BMW have cooperated on the definition of several generations of MCUs targeted at automotive networking," said Thomas Koenigseder, senior systems architect, Networks at BMW. "The MPC5604E is the outcome of the latest cooperation between the two companies and will help establish Ethernet as a dependable long-term solution for broadcast of video and other forms of data around the automobile."
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments