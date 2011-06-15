Freescale & BMW cooperate on 360° parking assist systems

The Qorivva MPC5604E 32-bit MCU transmits high-resolution compressed video data over Fast Ethernet for a 360° view around the vehicle to help make parking simpler and safer. Typically for transmission of video, a vehicle needs four or five low-voltage differential signaling cables at a cost of roughly USD 10 per cable. By compressing and transmitting the video signals via Ethernet, it eliminates the need for cables and saves on the bill of materials.



By using Ethernet two-wire networks, automakers can reduce material expenses and lower weight while improving performance. The adoption of Ethernet is an important step in the migration from a closed application to an open and scalable driver assistance network in which several systems can easily access information from a sensor.



"Freescale is committed to providing embedded processing solutions that help automakers reduce their costs and proliferate advanced safety features for consumers," said Ray Cornyn, director of Freescale's automotive MCU business. "This newest MCU in our Qorivva 32-bit MCU portfolio will help the auto industry bring 360° parking assist systems to more of the mainstream market."



The Freescale Qorivva 32-bit MCU sits next to multiple cameras placed around a vehicle, allowing direct interface to a complementary metal-oxide semiconductor (CMOS) image sensor. Once video images are captured, the video data is compressed using lowest latency motion JPEG compression and then ultimately sent over the 2-wire Ethernet cable. Hardware-assisted AVB compliant time-stamping helps to ensure accurate real-time communication, as well as synchronization of the camera exposure.



"Freescale and BMW have cooperated on the definition of several generations of MCUs targeted at automotive networking," said Thomas Koenigseder, senior systems architect, Networks at BMW. "The MPC5604E is the outcome of the latest cooperation between the two companies and will help establish Ethernet as a dependable long-term solution for broadcast of video and other forms of data around the automobile."