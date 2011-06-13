© Dell

Foxconn not to acquire Dell Łódź: update

Dell will remain the owner of a factory in Łódź (Poland) and has stopped the transfer of ownership of the facility to Taiwan-based EMS-provider Foxconn. The facility currently employs 1'400 staff.

Dell's spokesperson is cited in Polish media reports that Foxconn would remain a major partner for Dell, but that both companies decided that the ownership of the facility would not be transferred.



According to deputy mayor Marek Cieslak, Dell plans on establishing a service centre in Łódź, similar to that operating in Limerick and Dublin (both Ireland). Currently, only a Łódź service and information centre is establish in the city with about 30 staff.



The factory currently employs approximately 1'400 people, down from its peak of 1'900. Currently, desktops and servers are produced here. The production output for notebooks is low, as production has been transferred elsewhere (no details are given).



Dell opened the factory in Łódź in November 2007 and invested around EUR 190 million. In September 2009, the European Commission approved the regional aid amounting to EUR 54.5 million.