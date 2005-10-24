Corruption investigation of ex-Infineon CEO

Munich prosecutors are investigating Ulrich Schumacher, former CEO of Infineon Technologies AG, as part of a probe into corruption at the company.

German magazine Focus reported that Ulrich Schumacher was under suspicion and that Schumacher was cooperating with authorities. A spokesman for the Munich prosecutor's office confirms the details.



Andreas von Zitzewitz, former head of memory products business group at Infineon, resigned from the company earlier this year regarding suspicious motorsport sponsorship contract payments.

