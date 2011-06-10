© Scanfil

Scanfil EMS to restructure Finnish operations

The statutory employer-employee negotiations at Scanfil EMS Oy that started in April have been completed. The facility in Vantaa will be closed and all employees will be made redundant.

Based on the results of the negotiations, the Vantaa facility will be closed, operations at the Sievi facility will be readjusted. Group administration functions will also be adjusted to the new situation.



The reason for closing down the Vantaa plant is that a significant part of the demand for the products manufactured at the plant is centralised in lower cost countries. The majority of the plant's production will be moved to plants in China, and part of the production will be transferred to the Sievi plant. All of the Vantaa plant employees, numbering 129, will be made redundant. The aim is to complete the measures by the end of 2011.



The group administration will be adjusted to correspond with the new situation, and 3 employees will be laid off.



The Sievi plant's electronic production will transfer to the Suzhou plant in China and the Pärnu plant in Estonia. The Sievi plant will focus on sheet metal mechanics production and assembly of demanding products. Due to the transfer of production to Sievi, some of the employees to be laid off in Vantaa and group administration can be offered positions at the Sievi plant.