Mydata targets high-salary countries

Mydata, a developer and manufacturer of surface mount machines for electronics manufacturing, has countries with relatively high salaries as main markets. "The machines targets the part of the electronics industry without the high-volume intense consumer electronics industry", said Mydata's CEO Mårten Lundberg to the Swedish electronics journal Elektronik i Norden.

Mydata has mainly focused on manufacturers of small series with high-mix. The company's main markets are North America(40%), Europe(40%) and Asia(20%). "Our goal is to develop products so that the manufacturers within selected segments within 5-6 years will be able to reduce their workforce costs by 50%", said Mårten Lundberg to Elektronik i Norden.



Mydata's end assembly, quality testing and customer configuration is located in Bromma, in the West of Stockholm, Sweden while the chassie is manufactured in Czech Republic. The Bromma unit employs about 200 workers of which about 100 are working with development.