Electronics Production | June 08, 2011
Dialog extends Panasonic relationship
Dialog Semiconductor's DA9052 configurable power management IC has been adopted by Panasonic to maximise the battery life in two of the company’s latest portable media players.
A result of Dialog’s Processor Partner Programme, the design win further extends the company’s relationship with Panasonic; with ICs for both power management and DECT digital cordless phone technology now being shipped to the consumer electronics giant. The digital cordless technology was added to Dialog’s portfolio through the recent SiTel Semiconductor acquisition.
The DA9052 has been used to reduce power consumption and maximise the battery life in Panasonic’s new portable media players. The 3.5-inch Android based SV-MV100 integrates WiFi with a 1Seg TV tuner and delivers 50-hours of music playback or 12-hours of WVGA video playback. The 7-inch WiFi and 1Seg TV tuner enabled SV-ME870 delivers 5.5-hours of video playback.
“The market for portable devices such as the SV-MV100 digital media player is highly competitive and Dialog understands users’ continued demands for extended battery life,” said Jalal Bagherli, CEO of Dialog. “Panasonic's products are among the smallest and most power-optimised in the industry, so enabling increased power efficiencies, design flexibility and performance are paramount for us.”
“We’re excited to be part of Panasonic’s product success today and look forward to further collaborating with the company as it continues to advance the market with innovative portable consumer and wireless products,” added Mr Bagherli.
The DA9052 has been used to reduce power consumption and maximise the battery life in Panasonic’s new portable media players. The 3.5-inch Android based SV-MV100 integrates WiFi with a 1Seg TV tuner and delivers 50-hours of music playback or 12-hours of WVGA video playback. The 7-inch WiFi and 1Seg TV tuner enabled SV-ME870 delivers 5.5-hours of video playback.
“The market for portable devices such as the SV-MV100 digital media player is highly competitive and Dialog understands users’ continued demands for extended battery life,” said Jalal Bagherli, CEO of Dialog. “Panasonic's products are among the smallest and most power-optimised in the industry, so enabling increased power efficiencies, design flexibility and performance are paramount for us.”
“We’re excited to be part of Panasonic’s product success today and look forward to further collaborating with the company as it continues to advance the market with innovative portable consumer and wireless products,” added Mr Bagherli.
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments