ACD staffs up for new production capacity

Automated Circuit Design (ACD) has increased its staff in response to its recent facility expansion. The company has added more than 50 new employees over the past year.

“With the purchase of two new Juki lines, ACD has positioned itself as the premier total solution contract manufacturer. We have great equipment needs, operators and support staff. We have been fortunate to find highly qualified Juki operators, hand assembly technicians and quality inspectors,” said W. Scott Fillebrown, President & CEO.



ACD recently added 13,500 ft.2 to its existing facility and expanded its SMT, box build, test and repair areas. The company also increased its capacity from 95,000 to 355,000 placements per hour, and expanded from two production lines to five. Additionally, ACD doubled the size of its warehouse, enabling it to increase each functional area of the shop floor.



In response to the recent facility expansion, ACD hired more than 50 hand assemblers, machine operators and quality control specialists. As a result of its added staff and expanded production facility, ACD now can be even more responsive in providing physical design, PCB manufacture, prototype and production assembly, box build, and logistics.