Lacroix integrates T.E.S. design centres

This transaction falls under the partial takeover of the assets of TES France, in receivership. The ownership transfer plan was validated by the Commercial Court (Tribunal de Commerce) of Rennes on May 26th, 2011 and will become effective on June 1st, 2011.

Lacroix Electronics Solutions leverages 3 R&D centers located in Vern-Sur-Seiche (near Rennes), Ramonville (near Toulouse) and Willich (near Düsseldorf, Germany).



TES has 3 R&D centers located in Bruz (near Rennes), Fontaine (near Grenoble) and Quimper. The team taken over by Lacroix in Bruz will be grouped together with the team in Vern-Sur-Seiche.



These teams are also supported by a network of partners, among which is the Tunisian Group TELNET, with more than 500 engineers and technicians, which ranks first in Tunisia in the field of engineering services to the sector of scientific and technical information technologies.



A strong cultural match



With this new organization, Lacroix Electronics Solutions now has a team of 99 engineers and technicians specialized in complete development solutions (embedded electronics, mechanics, software, high-speed design, FPGA, PCB Design…) with expertise in development & industrialization connected to the manufacturing world.