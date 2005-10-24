RoHS | October 24, 2005
Power-One with RoHS offer
Power-One is offering products in lead-free and lead-solder-exempted versions.
This two-tiered strategy provides customers with compliance choices that will not be offered by all power-system manufacturers. This strategy also provides a migration path from lead-solder-exempted to lead-free products in the event that the lead-solder-exemption should expire when reviewed by the European Union in three years.
Power-One's RoHS-compliant lead-free-solder (comprised of tin, silver, and copper) process has been rigorously tested through 6,000 temperature cycles without any failures. Because there is still some industry concern regarding the long-term reliability of lead-free-solder joints in high-availability infrastructure applications, a number of companies, especially in the communications industry, have chosen to exercise the lead-solder exemption at this time.
RoHS-compliance certificates are available at www.power-one.com by selecting the green “RoHS Update” link. Products designed for applications qualifying for the lead-solder exemption are certified as Power-One RoHS-5 (denoting reduction of five of the six listed substances). Lead-free products are certified as Power-One RoHS-6 (denoting reduction of all six substances).
All Power-One products are scheduled to be RoHS-5 compliant by the European Union's July 1, 2006 deadline, with most being completed before January 15, 2006. No special part number designations will be required when ordering RoHS-5 products. RoHS-6 compliant versions will be designated with a “G” in the part number suffix. A listing of all product families scheduled for RoHS-6 compliance is available on the Power-One web site..
Power-One's RoHS-compliant lead-free-solder (comprised of tin, silver, and copper) process has been rigorously tested through 6,000 temperature cycles without any failures. Because there is still some industry concern regarding the long-term reliability of lead-free-solder joints in high-availability infrastructure applications, a number of companies, especially in the communications industry, have chosen to exercise the lead-solder exemption at this time.
RoHS-compliance certificates are available at www.power-one.com by selecting the green “RoHS Update” link. Products designed for applications qualifying for the lead-solder exemption are certified as Power-One RoHS-5 (denoting reduction of five of the six listed substances). Lead-free products are certified as Power-One RoHS-6 (denoting reduction of all six substances).
All Power-One products are scheduled to be RoHS-5 compliant by the European Union's July 1, 2006 deadline, with most being completed before January 15, 2006. No special part number designations will be required when ordering RoHS-5 products. RoHS-6 compliant versions will be designated with a “G” in the part number suffix. A listing of all product families scheduled for RoHS-6 compliance is available on the Power-One web site..
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments