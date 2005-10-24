Power-One with RoHS offer

Power-One is offering products in lead-free and lead-solder-exempted versions.

This two-tiered strategy provides customers with compliance choices that will not be offered by all power-system manufacturers. This strategy also provides a migration path from lead-solder-exempted to lead-free products in the event that the lead-solder-exemption should expire when reviewed by the European Union in three years.



Power-One's RoHS-compliant lead-free-solder (comprised of tin, silver, and copper) process has been rigorously tested through 6,000 temperature cycles without any failures. Because there is still some industry concern regarding the long-term reliability of lead-free-solder joints in high-availability infrastructure applications, a number of companies, especially in the communications industry, have chosen to exercise the lead-solder exemption at this time.



RoHS-compliance certificates are available at www.power-one.com by selecting the green “RoHS Update” link. Products designed for applications qualifying for the lead-solder exemption are certified as Power-One RoHS-5 (denoting reduction of five of the six listed substances). Lead-free products are certified as Power-One RoHS-6 (denoting reduction of all six substances).



All Power-One products are scheduled to be RoHS-5 compliant by the European Union's July 1, 2006 deadline, with most being completed before January 15, 2006. No special part number designations will be required when ordering RoHS-5 products. RoHS-6 compliant versions will be designated with a “G” in the part number suffix. A listing of all product families scheduled for RoHS-6 compliance is available on the Power-One web site..