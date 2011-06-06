Docea Power opens Silicon Valley office

Docea Power SAS has opened its U.S. office in San Jose (California / USA). The company incorporated Docea Power Inc., a fully-owned subsidiary of Docea Power.

Ghislain Kaiser, Docea Power co-founder and CEO, will head up the U. S. operations as Docea Inc. President.



“We see our Silicon Valley office as a key milestone in our strategy to grow globally and an opportunity to better serve our customers in North America,” said Ghislain Kaiser. ”We are eager to establish our company in the creative Silicon Valley community and start our U. S. operations to address the needs of our growing customer base. Anchoring Docea Power in the U. S. ecosystem is key to our success as a company.”



“Faced with tremendous power consumption and heat dissipation challenges in complex SoC, (System on Chips), SiP (Systems in Package) and electronic boards, U. S. customers are using our flagship product Aceplorer not only to explore architectures, low power strategies, use case profiling and systems dimensioning for a higher impact on power consumption, but also to speed up power management software validation and debug against a dynamic power profile,” noted Sylvian Kaiser, CTO, Docea Power. ”Being close to an important innovation center, such as the Bay Area, helps us improve our solutions to match customers’ needs.”



Ghislain Kaiser, Docea Power CEO, co-founded Docea in 2006 with his brother Sylvian Kaiser, CTO, to develop solutions for analyzing and optimizing energy and thermal behavior while taking into account the consumption-temperature interdependencies far upstream in the design cycle where energy gains can reach 70%. Prior to founding Docea, Ghislain worked at STMicroelectronics where he gained an extensive background in international projects as power management expert for wireless and consumer market segments.



Headquartered in Grenoble's micro- and nanotechnology and embedded software innovation ecosystem, Docea shares a common lab with CEA-LETI on 3D IC and partners with other public research centers on advanced R&D programs. Recently, Docea Power joined the Synopsys System-Level Catalyst program to ensure the interoperability of its Aceplorer tool with Synopsys ESL solutions.