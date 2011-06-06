© Koh Young Electronics Production | June 06, 2011
Koh Young America opens its doors
Koh Young Technology has opened Koh Young America, the new U.S. base for operations, providing sales, service, and support for Koh Young’s growing customer base in North America.
Koh Young is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, and has already opened major offices in Japan and Europe. The ribbon cutting ceremony took place on Tuesday, May 24th, in Chandler, Arizona.
In making the announcement, Dr. Kwangill Koh, President and CEO, said, “The North American market in electronics manufacturing has become increasingly important for our patented 3D Solder Paste Inspection (SPI) and Automated Optical Inspection technology. Since we have added Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) to our product family with our Zenith AOI system, Koh Young is very well positioned to strengthen our presence in the test and inspection world, and in particular the North American marketplace."
Photo Caption: Bill Astle, Americas General Manager, (Left), and Thorsten Niermeyer, Global Sales Director, cut the ribbon and officially open the new Koh Young America facility in Chandler, Arizona, on May 24, 2011. / © Koh Young
The new facility is headed by Bill Astle, Americas General Manager. “Koh Young Technology pioneered shadow-free 3D solder paste inspection and is now doing the same in the automated optical inspection market with the recent launch of Zenith, the world’s first true 3D measurement and inspection system for electronic components and solder joints,” Astle said. “With the opening of Koh Young America, regional customers and business partners will be provided with an increased level of direct Koh Young support” he added.
