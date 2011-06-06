© Sanmina-SCI

Sanmina-SCI and Sparq Systems to partner

Sanmina-SCI Corporation has partnered with Sparq Systems to manufacture new microinverters and communications hubs for solar photovoltaic (PV) systems for the consumer market.

The solar inverters will be produced for the Canadian market at Sanmina-SCI's Ottawa facility, which is certified for Ontario's Feed-in Tariff (FIT) program, and at Sanmina-SCI's worldwide regional facilities for global demand.



"Sanmina-SCI's core strengths include a focus on alternative energy technologies," said Praveen Jain, president and chief executive officer of Sparq Systems. "They have the expertise, the infrastructure and the track record to meet all of our product needs as we move into full-scale production. And Sanmina-SCI's multi-continental manufacturing presence is well suited for Sparq in producing the microinverters to meet local content requirements globally. We are delighted to be working with this quality focused organization."



"We're committed to helping the clean technology sector grow to its full potential. Partnering with companies like Sparq to bring innovative new products to market is important to Sanmina-SCI's overall clean technology strategy," said Tom Clawson, executive vice president of Sanmina-SCI's Industrial Markets. "We have brought hundreds of highly complex products to market and this deep knowledge of new product introductions enables us to bring products like Sparq's new microinverters to market quickly and efficiently."