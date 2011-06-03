National Instruments acquires Phase Matrix

National Instruments today announced its acquisition of Phase Matrix, Inc. Phase Matrix founders, Pete Pragastis and Charanbir Mahal, will remain with the company as the general manager and chief technology officer, respectively.

Phase Matrix will continue to operate under the name “Phase Matrix, Inc.” as a wholly owned NI subsidiary and will continue to design and manufacture RF and microwave test and measurement instruments, subsystems and components.



“NI has been the leading supplier of PXI modular instrumentation for over a decade, and our significant investments in the development of our PXI RF platform have helped our customers build faster and more efficient RF test systems,” said Dr. James Truchard, president, CEO and cofounder of National Instruments. “Phase Matrix will help NI significantly accelerate the deployment of high-performance RF and wireless technologies for both R&D and production test applications.”



“Phase Matrix is excited to become part of the National Instruments family,” said Pete Pragastis, general manager of Phase Matrix. “We believe our expertise in modular instrumentation, fast-switching synthesizers and high-frequency microwave components will complement the NI platform, and Phase Matrix looks forward to collaborating on products that will extend the current NI product offering into higher-frequency applications.”



The purchase price was approximately USD 38 million. Other transaction terms are not being disclosed.