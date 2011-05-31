All Flex equipment upgrade & expansion complete

All Flex Flexible Circuits, LLC, manufacturer of flexible printed circuits and heaters, has completed significant capital equipment and infrastructure improvements to their second production facility in Bloomington (Minnesota / USA).

The purchase of additional 5'000 square feet was necessary to manage additional business All Flex has been supporting and be prepared for future growth. This required several processes throughout the facility to be upgraded and reconfigured including clean rooms, automated assembly, testing, etc.



According to Kai Warnock, V.P. and Operations Manager, the major drive for further expansion was to significantly ramp up process automation for improved efficiency and repeatability in the area of assembly capability. “With our strategic investments our surface mount assembly processes are now more automated and our internal supply chain is even better streamlined putting All Flex in great capability position,” says Warnock.



Bloomington Facility Manager, Chad Nevils says, “The 30% increase in footprint has allowed for additional capacity and improved management of manufacturing constraints. Transitioning from compact compartmentalized work areas to a single open production floor has greatly increased overall efficiency throughout the manufacturing process.”