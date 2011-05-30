3 buyers for TES electronics solutions

The Commercial Court has selected three bidders for the electronics manufacturing provider TES electronics solutions: Asteel Flash Europe, La Croix Electronic Solutions and Skywave.

The Commercial Court (Tribunal de Commerce de Rennes ) had received 6 offers – one being withdrawn before the court hearing on May 23, 2011. The decision is effective from June 1, 2011.



The court then rejected 2 of the offers and decided on the propositions from Asteel Flash Europe (Sainte-Marie-de-Redon), La Croix Electronic Solutions (Vern-sur-seich) and Skywave (Bruz).



Asteel Flash Europe will take on the Langon site and retain 190 staff (118 redundancies). Asteel is to modernise production lines and invest around EUR 3 million.



La Croix Electronic solutions will acquire another part of the business, taking on 56 former employees. La Croix Electronics Solutions operates 3 R&D centres located in Vern-sur-seiche (near Rennes), Ramonville (near Toulouse) and Willich (near Dusseldorf in Germany). TES operates 3 centres in Bruz (near Rennes), Fountain (near Grenoble) and Quimper.



Skywave, created by four executives from the site of TES in Bruz, was chosen for yet another part of the TES business. The company will take on 25 staff, with 4 dismissals.